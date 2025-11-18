Alphabet To Rally More Than 12%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- HC Wainwright & Co. raised Zymeworks Inc (NASDAQ:ZYME) price target from $26 to $32. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Robert Burns maintained a Buy rating. Zymeworks shares closed at $23.90 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BTIG cut the price target for LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ:LFMD) from $18 to $10. BTIG analyst David Larsen maintained a Buy rating. LifeMD shares closed at $4.73 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Canaccord Genuity cut TELA Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TELA) price target from $7 to $4. Canaccord Genuity analyst Caitlin Cronin maintained a Buy rating. TELA Bio shares closed at $1.14 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies boosted the price target for Legence Corp (NASDAQ:LGN) from $39 to $49. Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Legence shares closed at $40.12 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan cut the price target for Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA) from $13.5 to $6. JP Morgan analyst Joseph Giordano downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. Auna shares closed at $5.00 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies raised AES Corp (NYSE:AES) price target from $12 to $13. Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith upgraded the stock from Underperform to Hold. AES shares settled at $13.92 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. increased HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HIVE) price target from $8 to $10. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Mike Colonnese maintained a Buy rating. HIVE Digital Technologies shares closed at $3.56 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays cut Regency Centers Corp (NASDAQ:REG) price target from $83 to $82. Barclays analyst Richard Hightower upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Regency Centers shares closed at $69.13 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Loop Capital raised the price target for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) from $260 to $320. Loop Capital analyst Rob Sanderson upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Alphabet shares settled at $285.02 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities cut Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ:HON) price target from $265 to $205. B of A Securities analyst Andrew Obin downgraded the stock from Buy to Underperform. Honeywell shares closed at $196.08 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
