Why Gorilla Technology Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 14%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported financial results for the third quarter.

Gorilla Technology reported third-quarter revenue of $26.5 million, up 32% on a year-over-year basis. The company attributed the growth to execution on AI infrastructure, public safety and enterprise projects across Asia, the Middle East, Europe and the Americas. Gorilla Technology reported breakeven earnings per share, or 26 cents per share on an adjusted basis, according to Benzinga Pro.

Gorilla Technology Group shares jumped 13.7% to $14.35 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) surged 53% to $13.02 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ:OLMA) surged 53% to $13.02 in pre-market trading. Lobo Technologies Ltd . (NASDAQ:LOBO) gained 40.3% to $0.5526 in pre-market trading after falling 39% on Monday.

. (NASDAQ:LOBO) gained 40.3% to $0.5526 in pre-market trading after falling 39% on Monday. Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc . (NASDAQ:ASBP) rose 30.7% to $0.1195 in pre-market trading after dipping 14% on Monday.

. (NASDAQ:ASBP) rose 30.7% to $0.1195 in pre-market trading after dipping 14% on Monday. Click Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLIK) surged 15.4% to $7.81 in pre-market trading after the company announced it plans to acquire Bowser Human Resources.

(NASDAQ:CLIK) surged 15.4% to $7.81 in pre-market trading after the company announced it plans to acquire Bowser Human Resources. Ruanyun Edai Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:RYET) surged 14.3% to $0.8593 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ:RYET) surged 14.3% to $0.8593 in pre-market trading. Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) gained 14.1% to $0.7847 in pre-market trading after the company reported preliminary Q4 and FY25 revenue results.

(NASDAQ:NOTV) gained 14.1% to $0.7847 in pre-market trading after the company reported preliminary Q4 and FY25 revenue results. Diginex Ltd (NASDAQ:DGNX) rose 8.1% to $14.68 in pre-market trading after jumping 29% on Monday.

(NASDAQ:DGNX) rose 8.1% to $14.68 in pre-market trading after jumping 29% on Monday. Standard Biotools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) gained 6.6% to $1.29 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ:LAB) gained 6.6% to $1.29 in pre-market trading. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) rose 6.5% to $30.01 in pre-market trading. Akzo Nobel N.V. and Axalta Coating Systems agreed to combine in an all-stock merger of equals.

Losers

LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ:LFMD) tumbled 26.2% to $3.49 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter sales guidance below estimates. Also, company cut its FY25 sales guidance below estimates.

(NASDAQ:LFMD) tumbled 26.2% to $3.49 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter sales guidance below estimates. Also, company cut its FY25 sales guidance below estimates. Alpha Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ATGL) declined 19% to $17.50 in pre-market trading after surging 132% on Monday.

(NASDAQ:ATGL) declined 19% to $17.50 in pre-market trading after surging 132% on Monday. NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL) fell 16.8% to $0.50 in pre-market trading after dipping 11% on Monday.

(NASDAQ:NXPL) fell 16.8% to $0.50 in pre-market trading after dipping 11% on Monday. Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD) fell 13.4% to $2.46 in pre-market trading after the company announced pricing of $125 million public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants.

(NASDAQ:IVVD) fell 13.4% to $2.46 in pre-market trading after the company announced pricing of $125 million public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants. Autonomix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:AMIX) shares dipped 11.3% to $1.02 in pre-market trading. Autonomix Medical shares jumped 58% on Monday after the company reported post-hoc subgroup analysis results from its first-in-human study showing potential quality-of-life improvements with its targeted ablation therapy.

(NASDAQ:AMIX) shares dipped 11.3% to $1.02 in pre-market trading. Autonomix Medical shares jumped 58% on Monday after the company reported post-hoc subgroup analysis results from its first-in-human study showing potential quality-of-life improvements with its targeted ablation therapy. Maison Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MSS) dipped 12.4% to $0.42 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ:MSS) dipped 12.4% to $0.42 in pre-market trading. Genius Group Ltd (NYSE:GNS) dipped 12.4% to $0.68 in pre-market trading after declining 10% on Monday.

(NYSE:GNS) dipped 12.4% to $0.68 in pre-market trading after declining 10% on Monday. Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) fell 7.3% to $112.00 in pre-market trading after declining 9% on Monday.

(NASDAQ:NICE) fell 7.3% to $112.00 in pre-market trading after declining 9% on Monday. H World Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) fell 6.7% to $41.95 in pre-market trading. H World Group recently reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

(NASDAQ:HTHT) fell 6.7% to $41.95 in pre-market trading. H World Group recently reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FULC) fell 6.6% to $9.01 in pre-market trading after gaining 12% on Monday.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock