Dow Dips Over 550 Points Ahead Of Economic Data: Fear & Greed Index In 'Extreme Fear' Zone

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed a further increase in the overall fear level, while the index remained in the “Extreme Fear” zone on Monday.

U.S. stocks settled lower on Monday, with the Dow Jones index dipping more than 550 points during the session as investors remained cautious ahead of a flood of economic data following the end of the government shutdown and NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) ‘s highly anticipated earnings report on Wednesday.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) jumped to a fresh record high on Monday after Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a new 17.85 million-share stake valued at roughly $4.93 billion as of Sept. 30.

On the downside, Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) slid more than 8% after Morgan Stanley cut its price target to $110 from $140.

Most sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a negative note, with materials, financials and energy stocks recording the biggest losses on Monday. However, communication services and utilities stocks bucked the overall market trend, closing the session higher.

The Dow Jones closed lower by around 557 points to 46,590.24 on Monday. The S&P 500 fell 0.92% to 6,672.41, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.84% to 22,708.07 during Monday's session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results from Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) , Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) and Aecom (NYSE:ACM) today.

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

At a current reading of 14.7, the index remained in the “Extreme Fear” zone on Monday, versus a prior reading of 21.5.

The Fear & Greed Index measures current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

