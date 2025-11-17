tickers of top stock movers
Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Sigma Lithium, Zymeworks And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 100 points on Monday.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) rose sharply during Monday's session after the company announced top-line results from the Phase 3 HERIZON-GEA-01 trial evaluating Ziihera in combination with chemotherapy, with or without the PD-1 inhibitor Tevimbra, as first-line treatment for HER2-positive locally advanced or metastatic gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma, including cancers of the stomach, gastroesophageal junction and esophagus.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 18% to $166.56 on Monday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • PACS Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACS) shares jumped 49.5% to $15.82 after the company announced it will release its third-quarter results on November 19.
  • Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) gained 30.5% to $7.91 after Ganfgeng Lithium Group’s chairman issued bullish FY26 demand guidance, which may be based on an increase in demand for batteries and power infrastructure. Also, the commodity may be experiencing sympathy with the Chile stock rally since the country is the second-largest lithium producer.
  • Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYME) shares rose 29.5% to $24.00 after the company and its partners reported statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements across PFS, OS, ORR, and DoR in the HERIZON-GEA-01 study.
  • Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) gained 27% to $2.9898.
  • Diginex Ltd (NASDAQ:DGNX) shares rose 26% to $13.27.
  • Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) surged 16.5% to $112.44 as the company announced positive topline pivotal data from ALKOVE-1 clinical trial of Neladalkib for TKI pre-treated patients with advanced ALK-positive NSCLC.
  • Jade Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:JBIO) rose 16.3% to $12.44.
  • Alto Neuroscience Inc (NYSE:ANRO) gained 15.7% to $14.02. BTIG analyst Thomas Shrader initiated coverage on Alto Neuroscience with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $27.
  • Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NYSE:HYMC) gained 14.6% to $10.38.
  • Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSE:TMQ) rose 13.4% to $3.98.
  • LB Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBRX) rose 13.1% to $16.86.
  • Grail Inc (NASDAQ:GRAL) shares gained 12% to $89.20.
  • Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ:QUBT) shares surged 11.3% to $11.78 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results on Friday.
  • WPP PLC (NYSE:WPP) rose 11.2% to $21.11.
  • Figure Technology Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:FIGR) gained 11.2% to $44.74. Mizuho and B of A Securities raised their price targets on the stock.
  • Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DYN) surged 10.5% to $20.76.
  • Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TERN) rose 9.6% to $24.74.
  • Vita Coco Company Inc (NASDAQ:COCO) shares jumped 9.1% to $47.84. B of A Securities analyst Bryan Spillane upgraded Vita Coco from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $48 to $54.
  • Brinker International Inc (NYSE:EAT) gained 8.3% to $122.55.
  • Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) rose 7.6% to $123.88.
  • Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX) gained 4.9% to $76.95. Crocs promoteed Rupert Campbell to EVP and President of HEYDUDE from SVP and Chief Commercial Officer.

