Cathie Wood Dumps $30 Million Worth Of Tesla Stock Amid China Sales Slump, Loads Up Circle And This Hot Chinese AI Stock

On Wednesday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest executed significant trades involving Circle Internet Group Inc. (NYSE:CRCL), Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA), and Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). These trades reflect Ark’s strategic positioning in the market, with notable buys in Circle and Alibaba, and a sell-off in Tesla.

The TSLA Trade:

Ark Invest reduced its holdings in Tesla by selling 70,474 shares through ARK Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKK) and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (BATS:ARKW). Tesla’s stock closed at $430.60 on Wednesday, marking a 2.05% decline. The trade is valued at approximately $30.3 million.

This move comes amid reports of Tesla’s declining sales in China, where October deliveries fell by 36% year-over-year to 26,000 units. Year-to-date deliveries are down roughly 40,000 vehicles, putting the company at risk of its first annual decline in the market. Including exports, total deliveries from Tesla's Shanghai factory dropped 9.9% to 61,497 vehicles.

Notably, Ark dumped $2.4 million worth of Tesla shares on Monday. The firm also sold 789 shares of the Elon Musk-headed automaker on Tuesday.

The Circle Trade

Ark Invest made a substantial purchase of Circle shares, acquiring 245,830 shares via the ARKK ETF and 70,613 shares through ARKW. Circle’s stock closed at $86.30, down 12.21% on Wednesday, valuing the transaction at approximately $30.5 million.

Despite the USDC (CRYPTO: USDC) issuer’s impressive 202% profit surge in the third quarter, the stock’s decline suggests investor skepticism about its long-term growth potential. Circle’s third-quarter net income reached $214 million, with total revenue and reserve income increasing by 66% to $740 million.

The Alibaba Trade

Ark Invest also increased its stake in Alibaba, purchasing 4,878 shares via ARKK, 364 shares through Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKF), and 1,396 shares with ARKW. Alibaba’s stock closed at $157.91, down 1.8% on Wednesday, with the trade valued at approximately $1.05 million.

The Jack Ma-founded company continues to attract investors with its focus on artificial intelligence, cloud infrastructure, and instant-commerce delivery. The stock has surged 98% year-to-date, despite potential risks from U.S. restrictions on advanced AI chips.

On Tuesday, Ark Invest had purchased $25.36 million worth of Alibaba shares.

Other Key Trades

Sold 205,524 shares of Iridium Communications Inc through ARKK , 53,954 shares through AKRQ and 15,897 shares via ARKX .

through , 53,954 shares through and 15,897 shares via . Sold 43,940 shares of SoFi Technologies Inc via ARKF .

via . Purchased 50,084 shares of Twist Bioscience Corp through ARKK .

through . Sold 84,515 shares of Exact Sciences Corp via ARKK.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate Tesla stock has a Value in the 3rd percentile. Here is how the stock is ranked on other metrics.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: PJ McDonnell on Shutterstock.com