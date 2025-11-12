Dow Surges Over 550 Points As Shutdown Nears End: Investor Fear Eases, Greed Index In 'Fear' Zone

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed further easing in the overall fear level, while the index remained in the “Fear” zone on Tuesday.

U.S. stocks settled mostly higher on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 550 points during the session as investors awaited a House vote on the temporary spending bill expected to end the record-long government shutdown later this week.

Investors grew cautious after SoftBank (OTC:SFTBY) disclosed it had sold its entire $5.8 billion stake in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to redeploy funds into OpenAI. Nvidia shares dropped 3%, while Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) and Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) also settled lower on Tuesday.

Sea Ltd. (NYSE:SE) shares fell around 8% on Tuesday after the Singapore-based technology group reported fiscal third-quarter 2025 results that paired robust top-line growth with an earnings miss.

On the economic data front, ADP showed an average of 11,250 job losses per week in October, echoing recent private reports pointing to a cooling employment landscape.

Most sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a positive note, with health care, energy and consumer staples stocks recording the biggest gains on Tuesday. However, information technology stocks bucked the overall market trend, closing the session lower.

The Dow Jones closed higher by around 559 points to 47,927.96 on Tuesday. The S&P 500 gained 0.21% to 6,846.61, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.25% at 23,468.30 during Tuesday's session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results from IHS Holding Ltd. (NYSE:IHS), Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) and On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) today.

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

At a current reading of 31, the index remained in the “Fear” zone on Tuesday, versus a prior reading of 29.8.

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock