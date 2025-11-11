Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Endava Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) will release earnings results for the first quarter before the opening bell on Tuesday, Nov. 11.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at 18 cents per share. That's down from 25 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Endava's quarterly revenue is $182.08 million, compared to $195.05 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 4, Endava posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.

Shares of Endava rose 1.4% to close at $9.43 on Monday.

Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette maintained an Equal-Weight rating and decreased the price target from $17 to $11 on Sept. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $20 to $12 on Sept. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Susquehanna analyst James Friedman maintained a Positive rating and cut the price target from $50 to $42 on May 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 53%.

