These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On RB Global Following Q3 Results

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) reported upbeat earnings for the third quarter on Thursday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of 93 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 82 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.093 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.054 billion.

“GTV growth this quarter was broad-based across every sector, reflecting the dedication of our teammates and our commitment to being trusted partners,” said Jim Kessler, CEO of RB Global. “Our newly implemented operating model brings the leaders closer to the customer and sets the stage for the next generation of growth and shareholder value creation.”

RB Global shares gained 3.9% to trade at $99.99 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on RB Global following earnings announcement.

B of A Securities analyst Michael Feniger maintained RB Global with a Buy and lowered the price target from $120 to $114.

RBC Capital analyst Sabahat Khan maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $132 to $133.

