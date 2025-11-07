Apple, Western Union, Palo Alto And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joseph Terranova, chief market strategist for Virtus Investment Partners, named Apple Inc (NASDAQ:APPL) as his final trade.

Supporting his view, Apple reported on Oct. 30 fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $102.47 billion, beating analyst estimates of $102.17 billion. The tech giant reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.85 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.76 per share.

Bryn Talkington, managing partner of Requisite Capital Management, picked Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSE:RSPH) as her final trade.

Don't forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Jason Snipe, founder and chief investment officer of Odyssey Capital Advisors, named Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW).

Palo Alto Networks will release the financial results for its fiscal first quarter 2026 after the closing bell on Wednesday, Nov. 19. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at 89 cents per share, up from 78 cents per share in the year-ago period. The company is projected to report quarterly revenue of $2.46 billion, up from $2.14 billion a year earlier.

Jenny Van Leeuwen Harrington, chief executive officer of Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC, picked The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU), which hosted its Investor Day on Thursday.

Western Union, on Oct. 23, reported third-quarter adjusted EPS and sales above expectations. Western Union reported quarterly earnings of 47 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 43 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.033 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.024 billion.

Price Action:

Apple shares fell 0.1% to close at $269.77 on Thursday.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF slipped 0.1% during the session.

Palo Alto shares fell 0.9% to close at $211.37 on Thursday.

Western Union rose 4.6% to settle at $9.28 during the session.

Check This Out:

Image: Shutterstock