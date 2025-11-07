Block Posts Downbeat Q3 Results, Joins Archer Aviation, DraftKings And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Nasdaq futures falling around 100 points on Friday.

Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

Block reported quarterly earnings of 54 cents per share, which missed the consensus estimate of 67 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $6.11 billion, which missed the Street estimate of $6.312 billion.

Block shares dipped 14.4% to $60.75 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) shares dipped 36.4% to $3.96 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 sales guidance below estimates.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc . (NASDAQ:AIRS) declined 28.6% to $7.48 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat quarterly results.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc . (NASDAQ:NTLA) tumbled 27.5% to $8.89 in pre-market trading after the company reported weak quarterly sales.

Fox Factory Holding Corp . (NASDAQ:FOXF) fell 26.2% to $16.21 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter guidance below estimates. Also, the company cut its FY25 guidance below estimates.

Power Solutions International, Inc . (NASDAQ:PSIX) shares fell 22.5% to $63.00 in pre-market trading after reporting third-quarter results.

Opendoor Technologies Inc . (NASDAQ:OPEN) declined 22.5% to $5.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter results.

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) fell 15.4% to $114.50 in pre-market trading after the company posted weak quarterly results.

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) declined 11.4% to $7.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter financial results. The company announced it will acquire Hawthorne Airport.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) fell 8% to $25.77 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results and cut its FY25 sales guidance below estimates.

