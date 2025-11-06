These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On HubSpot Following Q3 Results

HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) posted better-than-expected fiscal third-quarter 2025 results on Wednesday.

The company reported revenue of $809.5 million, a 21% increase year-over-year (Y/Y), surpassing the consensus estimate of $786.5 million. Adjusted EPS came in at $2.66, topping the Street consensus of $2.58.

HubSpot CEO Yamini Rangan said, "Customer Agent and Prospecting Agent are delivering results, while our embedded AI features are helping teams work smarter. A highlight of Q3 was our annual INBOUND conference, where we released over 200 new product innovations and launched the Loop, a new growth playbook for the AI era. Customers are turning to HubSpot to drive AI innovation, consolidate tech stacks, and reduce their total cost of ownership."

HubSpot expects fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.97–$2.99 (versus consensus of $2.97) and revenue of $828 million–$830 million, versus $824.6 million consensus.

The company raised its fiscal 2025 guidance for adjusted EPS to $9.60–$9.62 (from $9.47–$9.53) versus the estimate of $9.50 and revenue of $3.113 billion–$3.115 billion (up from $3.080 billion–$3.088 billion) compared to the Street view of $3.087 billion.

HubSpot shares fell 13.3% to $403.00 in pre-market trading.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on HubSpot following earnings announcement.

Piper Sandler analyst Hannah Rudoff maintained HubSpot with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $675 to $590.

Needham analyst Joshua Reilly maintained the stock with a Buy and lowered the price target from $900 to $700.

B of A Securities analyst Brad Sills maintained HubSpot with a Buy and cut the price target from $640 to $515.

Oppenheimer analyst Ken Wong maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $750 to $550.

Mizuho analyst Siti Panigrahi maintained HubSpot with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $700 to $550.

Stifel analyst Parker Lane maintained the stock with a Buy and cut the price target from $600 to $550.

Keybanc analyst Jackson Ader maintained HubSpot with an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $775 to $650.

