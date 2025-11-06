Robinhood logo on mobile
Robinhood To Rally More Than 20%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

  • BTIG raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) price target from $80 to $95. BTIG analyst Andre Madrid maintained a Buy rating. Kratos Defense shares closed at $77.41 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. boosted the price target for Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) from $12.5 to $16.5. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Heiko F. Ihle maintained a Buy rating. Hecla Mining shares closed at $12.11 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Needham raised Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) price target from $5.5 to $7.5. Needham analyst Ryan Koontz maintained a Buy rating. Lantronix shares closed at $4.65 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Piper Sandler lowered the price target for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) from $63 to $60. Piper Sandler analyst Clarke Jeffries maintained an Overweight rating. Bentley Systems shares closed at $48.48 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Piper Sandler cut the price target for HubSpot, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBS) from $675 to $590. Piper Sandler analyst Hannah Rudoff maintained an Overweight rating. HubSpot shares closed at $464.71 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Baird increased Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) price target from $178 to $199. Baird analyst Eric Coldwell upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. Charles River Laboratories shares settled at $167.70 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities raised RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) price target from $390 to $500. B of A Securities analyst Ronald Epstein upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. RBC Bearings shares closed at $431.36 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities increased Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) price target from $200 to $215. B of A Securities analyst Tal Liani maintained a Buy rating. Qualcomm shares closed at $179.72 on Wednesday.  See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Compass Point raised the price target for Jack Henry & Associates Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) from $179 to $187. Compass Point analyst Dominick Gabriele upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Jack Henry shares settled at $159.83 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Mizuho increased Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) price target from $145 to $172. Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev maintained an Outperform rating. Robinhood shares closed at $142.48 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

