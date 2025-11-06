snap logo displayed on mobile
November 6, 2025 6:32 AM 3 min read

Why Snap Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 20%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

Snap reported quarterly losses of six cents per share, which beat the analyst estimate for losses of 12 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $1.5 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.49 billion and was up from revenue of $1.37 billion from the prior year's quarter.

Snap shares jumped 20.1% to $8.77 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:YGMZ) gained 114.5% to $0.27 in pre-market trading after falling 4% on Wednesday.
  • Baiya International Group Inc (NASDAQ:BIYA) rose 64.2% to $0.45 in pre-market trading after gaining 3% on Wednesday.
  • Forge Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:FRGE) surged 47.2% to $38.45 in pre-market trading. The Financial Times reported on Wednesday that Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) is nearing an agreement to acquire private share exchange Forge Global. The deal's estimated value is $600 million.
  • Scworx Corp (NASDAQ:WORX) surged 45.3% to $0.42 in pre-market trading.
  • LegalZoom.com Inc (NASDAQ:LZ) gained 30.8% to $13.30 in pre-market trading after the company raised its full-year sales guidance.
  • Alto Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:ALTO) gained 28.2% to $1.49 in pre-market trading after the company beat third-quarter earnings and revenue estimates.
  • J-Star Holding Co Ltd (NASDAQ:YMAT) surged 24% to $1.03 in pre-market trading.
  • Skywater Technology Inc (NASDAQ:SKYT) gained 21.9% to $17.93 in pre-market trading after the company beat third-quarter earnings and revenue estimates and issued strong fourth-quarter guidance.
  • Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) rose 16.5% to $9.42 in pre-market trading after the company raised its full-year earnings and sales guidance.

Losers

  • DIH Holding US Inc (NASDAQ:DHAI) tumbled 45.6% to $0.99 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Wednesday.
  • ACV Auctions Inc (NYSE:ACVA) declined 30.1% to $5.70 in pre-market trading after the company cut its full-year sales guidance.
  • Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRCH) fell 28.3% to $11.44 in pre-market trading after the company missed quarterly earnings estimates.
  • elf Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) fell 25.5% to $87.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed second-quarter financial results and issued FY26 guidance below estimates.
  • Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL) shares dipped 23.2% to $198.70 in pre-market trading after reporting third-quarter results.
  • Milestone Scientific Inc (NYSE:MLSS) fell 21.1% to $0.33 in pre-market trading after gaining 11% on Wednesday.
  • Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) fell 20.5% to $21.55 in pre-market trading after the company issued second-quarter sales guidance below estimates.
  • Arq Inc (NASDAQ:ARQ) dipped 18.8% to $5.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed third-quarter financial results.
  • American Superconductor Corp (NASDAQ:AMSC) fell 17.1% to $49.28 in pre-market trading after the company beat seconc-quarter earnings but missed revenue estimates.
  • Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) dipped 14.3% to $2.52 in pre-market trading following a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.

