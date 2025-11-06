Why Snap Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 20%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

Snap reported quarterly losses of six cents per share, which beat the analyst estimate for losses of 12 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $1.5 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.49 billion and was up from revenue of $1.37 billion from the prior year's quarter.

Snap shares jumped 20.1% to $8.77 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:YGMZ) gained 114.5% to $0.27 in pre-market trading after falling 4% on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ:BIYA) rose 64.2% to $0.45 in pre-market trading after gaining 3% on Wednesday. Forge Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:FRGE) surged 47.2% to $38.45 in pre-market trading. The Financial Times reported on Wednesday that Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) is nearing an agreement to acquire private share exchange Forge Global. The deal's estimated value is $600 million.

Losers

DIH Holding US Inc (NASDAQ:DHAI) tumbled 45.6% to $0.99 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Wednesday.

