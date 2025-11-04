While Pfizer Inc's (NYSE:PFE) revenue trends remained uneven in the third quarter, the company exhibited "continued cost discipline," according to Goldman Sachs.

The Pfizer Analyst: Analyst Asad Haider reiterated a Neutral rating and price target of $27.

The Pfizer Thesis: The company reported total revenue of $16.7 billion, in-line with consensus, and adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share, meaningfully topping expectations of 63 cents per share, Haider said in the note.

Pfizer's earnings beat was mainly driven by higher-than-expected gross margins and continued improvements in operating expenses, he added.

Management left the revenue guidance unchanged at $61-$64 billion, "which we see as rather wide and indicates uncertainty heading into 4Q," the analyst wrote.

The company narrowed its earnings projection to $3.00-$3.15 per share, reflecting leverage from continued cost cuts and a tax rate that declined meaningfully from 13% to 11%, he further stated.

PFE Price Action: Shares of Pfizer had declined by 0.14% to $24.62 at the time of publication on Tuesday.

