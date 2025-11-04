Kimberly-Clark Corporation sign outside office campus.
November 4, 2025 6:56 AM 1 min read

This Kimberly-Clark Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Wolfe Research analyst Doug Leggate downgraded the rating for Civitas Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CIVI) from Outperform to Peer Perform. Civitas Resources shares closed at $28.20 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Deutsche Bank analyst Niall Alexander downgraded Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) from Buy to Hold and slashed the price target from $14 to $8. Alvotech shares closed at $5.03 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Evercore ISI Group analyst Javier Escalante downgraded Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB) from Outperform to In-Line and cut the price target from $150 to $120. Kimberly-Clark shares closed at $102.27 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • BTIG analyst Justin Zelin downgraded the rating for TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) from Buy to Neutral. TScan Therapeutics closed at $1.24 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities analyst Shaun Kelley downgraded DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $48 to $35. DraftKings shares closed at $30.57 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying KMB stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
ALVO Logo
ALVOAlvotech
$5.193.18%
Overview
CIVI Logo
CIVICivitas Resources Inc
$28.00-0.71%
DKNG Logo
DKNGDraftKings Inc
$29.58-3.24%
KMB Logo
KMBKimberly-Clark Corp
$101.08-1.16%
TCRX Logo
TCRXTScan Therapeutics Inc
$1.23-0.81%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved