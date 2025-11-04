This Kimberly-Clark Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Wolfe Research analyst Doug Leggate downgraded the rating for Civitas Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CIVI) from Outperform to Peer Perform. Civitas Resources shares closed at $28.20 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Deutsche Bank analyst Niall Alexander downgraded Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) from Buy to Hold and slashed the price target from $14 to $8. Alvotech shares closed at $5.03 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Evercore ISI Group analyst Javier Escalante downgraded Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB) from Outperform to In-Line and cut the price target from $150 to $120. Kimberly-Clark shares closed at $102.27 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BTIG analyst Justin Zelin downgraded the rating for TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) from Buy to Neutral. TScan Therapeutics closed at $1.24 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities analyst Shaun Kelley downgraded DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $48 to $35. DraftKings shares closed at $30.57 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
