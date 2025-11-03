Kenvue, IDEXX Laboratories, Freshpet And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 100 points on Monday.

Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) rose sharply during Monday's session after Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB) announced the acquisition of the company.

The deal involves a cash and stock transaction valuing Kenvue at an enterprise value of about $48.7 billion, based on Kimberly-Clark’s closing share price on October 31.

Kenvue shares jumped 17.5% to $16.90 on Monday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. (NASDAQ:RHLD) shares jumped 92.2% to $141.82 following third-quarter results.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc . (NASDAQ:TERN) gained 73.4% to $14.32 after the company said TERN-701 showed 64% MMR at 24 weeks in heavily pretreated CML patients.

CompoSecure, Inc . (NASDAQ:CMPO) jumped 31% to $36.02 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

Cipher Mining Inc . (NASDAQ:CIFR) rose 26.5% to $23.60 after the company announced a $5.5 billion, 15-year lease agreement with Amazon Web Services to provide 300 MW of turnkey space and power for AI workloads.

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) gained 19% to $72.28 after the company announced a multi-year, $9.7 billion GPU cloud services contract with Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT), one of the largest deals yet in the AI infrastructure sector.

Amkor Technology, Inc . (NASDAQ:AMKR) rose 16.6% to $37.63.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc . (NASDAQ:IDXX) gained 15.2% to $725.30 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly results and raised its FY2025 EPS and sales guidance.

Freshpet, Inc . (NASDAQ:FRPT) shares rose 11.7% to $54.98 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly sales results.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) gained 9.5% to $30.00.

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) rose 8.6% to $11.16.

(NYSE:LUMN) rose 8.6% to $11.16. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) gained 7.5% to $100.50. Guggenheim analyst Michael Schmidt upgraded Incyte from Neutral to Buy and announced a $125 price target.

Photo via Shutterstock