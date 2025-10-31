screen showing Dow Jones graph
October 31, 2025 1:33 PM 2 min read

Dow Falls Over 100 Points; Amazon Posts Upbeat Q3 Results

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 100 points on Friday.

The Dow traded down 0.30% to 47,379.27 while the NASDAQ rose 0.27% to 23,644.68. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.07% to 6,817.76.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Consumer discretionary shares jumped by 3.8% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, utilities stocks fell by 1.2%.

Top Headline

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) reported upbeat third-quarter financial results Thursday after market close.

Amazon reported third-quarter net sales of $180.2 billion, up 13% year-over-year. The sales total beat the Street consensus estimate of $177.8 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. Amazon said it sees fourth-quarter net sales in a range of $206.0 billion to $213.0 billion, up 10% to 13% year-over-year, respectively.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) shares shot up 99% to $3.3600 after the company reported a 1,085.9% year-over-year increase in revenue to $73.2 million for the six months ended April 30.
  • Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) got a boost, surging 27% to $2.59 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
  • Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) shares were also up, gaining 23% to $121.41 after the company reported third-quarter results above estimates and raised its full-year guidance.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) shares dropped 49% to $1.0801 after the company announced it received a subpoena form the SEC. Also, the company announced it is suspending its FY25 guidance.
  • Shares of Intensity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTS) were down 42% to $0.7612 after the company reported pricing of $4 million registered direct offering of common stock.
  • OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) was down, falling 27% to $11.32 after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results and cut its FY25 sales guidance below estimates. Also, Rosenblatt cut its price target from $17 to $15 on the stock.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.5% to $60.87 while gold traded down 0.5% at $3,995.20.

Silver traded down 0.9% to $48.190 on Friday, while copper fell 0.4% to $5.0820.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 slipped 0.51%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.05%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.44%, Germany's DAX 40 fell 0.67% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.44% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 2.12%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling 1.43%, China's Shanghai Composite dipping 0.81% and India's BSE Sensex declining 0.55%.

Economics

Baker Hughes said oil rigs fell by six to 414 this week.

Photo via Shutterstock

