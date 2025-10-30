Cellphone with logo of American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) on screen in front of business website.
October 30, 2025 7:44 AM 1 min read

This American Electric Power Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Downgrades For Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Seaport Global analyst Jeff Cantwell downgraded the rating for Fiserv Inc (NYSE:FI) from Buy to Neutral. Fiserv shares closed at $70.60 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • BMO Capital analyst James Thalacker downgraded American Electric Power Company Inc (NASDAQ:AEP) from Outperform to Market Perform and maintained the price target of $126. American Electric Power shares closed at $122.11 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Ole Slorer downgraded Fiserv Inc (NYSE:FI) from Overweight to Equal-Weight and cut the price target from $179 to $81. Fiserv shares closed at $70.60 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz downgraded Jamf Holding Corp (NASDAQ:JAMF) from Outperform to Neutral and raised the price target from $12 to $13. Jamf Holding closed at $12.85 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying AEP stock? Here’s what analysts think:

