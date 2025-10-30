This American Electric Power Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Downgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Seaport Global analyst Jeff Cantwell downgraded the rating for Fiserv Inc (NYSE:FI) from Buy to Neutral. Fiserv shares closed at $70.60 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BMO Capital analyst James Thalacker downgraded American Electric Power Company Inc (NASDAQ:AEP) from Outperform to Market Perform and maintained the price target of $126. American Electric Power shares closed at $122.11 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Ole Slorer downgraded Fiserv Inc (NYSE:FI) from Overweight to Equal-Weight and cut the price target from $179 to $81. Fiserv shares closed at $70.60 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz downgraded Jamf Holding Corp (NASDAQ:JAMF) from Outperform to Neutral and raised the price target from $12 to $13. Jamf Holding closed at $12.85 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
