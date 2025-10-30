Mastercard Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Thursday, Oct. 30.

Analysts expect the Purchase, New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at $4.31 per share, up from $3.89 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Mastercard's quarterly revenue is $8.53 billion, compared to $7.37 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Oct. 21, Mastercard announced that Jill Kramer will join the company as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, effective Dec. 1, 2025.

Shares of Mastercard fell 2% to close at $554.58 on Wednesday.

Citigroup analyst Bryan Keane initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $735 on Oct. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Baird analyst David Koning maintained an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $640 to $660 on Oct. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Wells Fargo analyst Donald Fandetti maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $625 to $650 on Aug. 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $639 to $661 on Aug. 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Keane reinstated a Buy rating and a price target of $650 on July 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%

