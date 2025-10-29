These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On Booking Holdings Following Upbeat Results

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) reported better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter on Tuesday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $99.50 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $95.25 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $9.008 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $8.714 billion.

Booking Holdings raised its FY2025 sales outlook to $26.544 billion.

Booking shares fell 2.6% to close at $5,120.57 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Booking following earnings announcement.

DA Davidson analyst Tom White maintained Booking Holdings with a Buy and raised the price target from $6,500 to $6,600.

Keybanc analyst Sergio Segura maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $6,450 to $6,630.

Barclays analyst Ross Sandler maintained Booking Holdings with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $6,000 to $6,250.

Considering buying BKNG stock? Here’s what analysts think:

