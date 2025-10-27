Booz Allen Hamilton Analysts Slash Their Forecasts After Q2 Earnings

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) reported downbeat fiscal second-quarter results on Friday.

The company reported quarterly adjusted EPS of $1.49, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.51. Quarterly sales of $2.89 billion, down by 8.1% year-on-year, missed the street view of $2.99 billion.

Booz Allen now expects fiscal 2026 revenue of $11.3 billion-$11.5 billion (down from prior forecast of $12.00 billion-$12.50 billion) versus the analyst consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. The company also revised its adjusted EPS outlook to $5.45-$5.65 (down from prior outlook of $6.20-$6.55) versus the $6.31 analyst consensus estimate.

Booz Allen Chairman and CEO Horacio Rozanski stated that the company's second-quarter results reflect a bifurcated market. He explained that despite this divided market, the company is successfully winning new contracts, driven by strong demand for its leading technologies in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and warfighting.

Booz Allen Hamilton shares fell 3.6% to trade at $88.13 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Booz Allen Hamilton following earnings announcement.

JP Morgan analyst Seth Seifman maintained Booz Allen Hamilton with an Underweight rating and lowered the price target from $122 to $90.

Goldman Sachs analyst Noah Poponak maintained the stock with a Sell and lowered the price target from $93 to $80.

Photo via Shutterstock