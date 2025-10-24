Nasdaq Surges 1%; Procter & Gamble Posts Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining 1% on Friday.

Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.80% to 47,108.01 while the NASDAQ rose 1.07% to 23,187.56. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.83% to 6,794.12.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Information technology shares jumped by 1.3% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, materials stocks fell by 0.3%.

Top Headline

Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) reported better-than-expected EPS and sales results for the third quarter and raised FY2026 guidance.

The company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.99 (+3% year over year), beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.90. Quarterly sales of $22.386 billion outpaced the Street view of $22.175 billion.

The company raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $6.83-$7.10 from $6.83-$7.09, compared with the $6.97 analyst estimate. It also nudged its sales outlook to $85.127 billion-$88.498 billion from $85.126 billion-$88.498 billion, versus expectations of $86.919 billion.

Equities Trading UP



Wellgistics Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:WGRX) shares shot up 183% to $1.17. Wellgistics Health has signed a non-binding letter of intent with Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT), a data sciences technology company, to integrate Datavault's blockchain-enabled PharmacyChain™ smart contract technology into Wellgistics' infrastructure.

Shares of Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) got a boost, surging 145% to $7.93 after the company unveiled an expanded collaboration with biotechnology firm ANEMOCYTE.

Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEUP) shares were also up, gaining 89% to $7.61. Shareholder Weston Nichols reported purchase of 639,110 shares of Neuphoria Therapeutics at an average price of $5.14 per share in Form 4 filing on Thursday.

Equities Trading DOWN

Picard Medical, Inc. (NYSE:PMI) shares dropped 72% to $3.67.

Shares of MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI) were down 46% to $0.7304 as the company announced pricing of $14 million private placement.

Scienture Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCNX) was down, falling 37% to $1.6404.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 0.5% to $62.10 while gold traded down 0.6% at $4,120.30.

Silver traded down 0.6% to $48.405 on Friday, while copper fell 0.5% to $5.0855.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.1%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index slipped 0.1%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.2%, Germany's DAX 40 rose 0.1% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.2% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 1.35%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gaining 0.74%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 0.71% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.41%.

Economics

The S&P Global services PMI climbed to 55.2 in October from 54.2 in the previous month, compared to market expectations of 53.5.

The S&P Global manufacturing PMI surged to 52.2 in October from 52.0 in the previous month and topping estimates of 52.0.

The S&P Global composite PMI jumped to 54.8 in October from 53.9 in September.

