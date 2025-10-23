Winnebago Minnie Fifth Wheel RV.
October 23, 2025 8:32 AM 1 min read

This Winnebago Industries Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Keybanc analyst Noah Zatzkin downgraded the rating for Winnebago Industries Inc (NYSE:WGO) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Winnebago shares closed at $40.64 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Citigroup analyst Jason Bazinet downgraded Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $32 to $13. Vivid Seats shares closed at $12.99 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Baird analyst David Rodgers downgraded Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSE:PLYM) from Outperform to Neutral and raised the price target from $19 to $24. Plymouth Industrial shares closed at $22.11 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Mizuho analyst Anthony Petrone downgraded Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) from Outperform to Neutral and raised the price target from $70 to $78. Hologic closed at $73.93 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Raghuram Selvaraju downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $36 to $20. Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $17.51 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying WGO stock? Here’s what analysts think:

