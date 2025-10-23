Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) will release earnings results for the third quarter after the closing bell on Thursday, Oct. 23.

In the meantime, some investors may be eyeing potential gains from the company's dividends. The carmaker currently offers an annual dividend yield of 4.83%, which is a quarterly dividend amount of 15 cents per share (60 cents a year).

So, how can investors capitalize on its dividend yield to earn a regular $500 monthly?

To earn $500 per month or $6,000 annually from dividends alone, you would need an investment of approximately $124,300 or around 10,000 shares. For a more modest $100 per month or $1,200 per year, you would need $24,860 or around 2,000 shares.

To calculate: Divide the desired annual income ($6,000 or $1,200) by the dividend ($0.60 in this case). So, $6,000 / $0.60 = 10,000 ($500 per month), and $1,200 / $0.60 = 2,000 shares ($100 per month).

Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.

How that works: The dividend yield is computed by dividing the annual dividend payment by the stock’s current price.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and is currently priced at $50, the dividend yield would be 4% ($2/$50). However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield drops to 3.33% ($2/$60). Conversely, if the stock price falls to $40, the dividend yield rises to 5% ($2/$40).

Similarly, changes in the dividend payment can impact the yield. If a company increases its dividend, the yield will also increase, provided the stock price stays the same. Conversely, if the dividend payment decreases, so will the yield.

Ford Price Action

Shares of Ford fell 1% to close at $12.43 on Wednesday.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at 36 cents per share. That’s down from 49 cents per share in the year-ago period.

The consensus estimate for Ford's quarterly revenue is $43.86 billion, compared to $43.07 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in two straight quarters. It also exceeded estimates in seven of the last 10 quarters overall.

