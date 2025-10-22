3M Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Upbeat Q3 Earnings

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2025 results and raised its full-year guidance on Tuesday.

The company posted GAAP sales of $6.5 billion, up 3.5%year over year (Y/Y). Adjusted sales came in at $6.3 billion, reflecting 3.2% Y/Y organic growth. Adjusted sales came slightly above the consensus estimate of $6.255 billion.

Adjusted earnings per share rose 10% Y/Y to $2.19, topping the Street estimate of $2.07.

3M raised its 2025 adjusted EPS outlook to $7.95-$8.05 (prior $7.75-$8.00) versus the consensus of $7.92. 3M now expects 2025 adjusted sales organic growth of >2% (versus ~2% prior) and adjusted operating profit guidance raised to 180 to 200 bps from 150 to 200 bps guided earlier.

William Brown, 3M Chairman and CEO, said, "The 3M excellence model helped accelerate organic sales growth, increase margins, grow EPS double-digits, and generate robust free cash flow."

3M shares gained 0.7% to trade at 167.86 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on 3M following earnings announcement.

Wells Fargo analyst Joe O’Dea maintained 3M with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $176 to $183.

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained the stock with an Underperform rating and raised the price target from $120 to $130.

