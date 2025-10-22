Winnebago Industries, Travel + Leisure, Avery Dennison, Hilton Worldwide And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling around 0.2% on Wednesday.

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) rose sharply during Wednesday's session after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY26 guidance above estimates.

Winnebago Industries posted adjusted earnings of 71 cents per share, beating market estimates of 53 cents per share. The company's quarterly sales came in at $777.300 million versus expectations of $727.824 million.

Winnebago Industries shares jumped 23.3% to $39.00 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) shares jumped 86% to $6.73 on continued momentum. Catalysts include short interest, recent inclusion in the Roundhill Meme Stock ETF and a recent distribution partnership with Walmart.

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) gained 32% to $86.75 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) jumped 30% to $4.8200.

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) gained 19% to $2.6100 as the company announced a new lineup of accessories designed specifically for GoPro 360 cameras, including the new MAX2 360 camera.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares surged 16% to $537.10 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) gained 15.7% to $18.01 after the company issued FY26 guidance.

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) rose 13.4% to $68.83 as the company reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter results on Wednesday, driven by solid revenue growth and improved profitability.

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) gained 10.2% to $62.91 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) jumped 6.8% to $174.74 following upbeat earnings.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSI) gained 6.4% to $128.71 following better-than-expected earnings.

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) rose 6.3% to $188.59.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) gained 4.1% to $276.90 after the company beat third-quarter earnings estimates and raised FY25 adj. EPS guidance.

