Cleveland-Cliffs log on iPhone screen agains an abstract financial chart
October 21, 2025 8:46 AM 1 min read

This Cleveland-Cliffs Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • JP Morgan analyst Kian Abouhossein downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) from Overweight to Neutral and raised the price target from $625 to $750. Goldman Sachs shares closed at $763.32 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Citigroup analyst Vikram Bagri downgraded Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) from Neutral to Sell and announced a $11 price target. Canadian Solar shares closed at $14.82 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Timna Tanners downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) from Equal-Weight to Underweight and announced a price target of $11. Cleveland-Cliffs shares closed at $16.18 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JMP Securities analyst Trevor Walsh downgraded the rating for Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) from Market Outperform to Market Perform. Planet Labs closed at $13.56 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Citigroup analyst Vikram Bagri downgraded NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) from Neutral to Sell and cut the price target from $46 to $37.5. NuScale Power shares closed at $44.21 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying CLF stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
CLF Logo
CLFCleveland-Cliffs Inc
$15.70-2.97%
Overview
CSIQ Logo
CSIQCanadian Solar Inc
$14.37-3.04%
GS Logo
GSThe Goldman Sachs Group Inc
$760.00-0.43%
PL Logo
PLPlanet Labs PBC
$13.24-2.36%
SMR Logo
SMRNuScale Power Corp
$41.81-5.43%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved