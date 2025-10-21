This Cleveland-Cliffs Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- JP Morgan analyst Kian Abouhossein downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) from Overweight to Neutral and raised the price target from $625 to $750. Goldman Sachs shares closed at $763.32 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup analyst Vikram Bagri downgraded Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) from Neutral to Sell and announced a $11 price target. Canadian Solar shares closed at $14.82 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo analyst Timna Tanners downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) from Equal-Weight to Underweight and announced a price target of $11. Cleveland-Cliffs shares closed at $16.18 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JMP Securities analyst Trevor Walsh downgraded the rating for Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) from Market Outperform to Market Perform. Planet Labs closed at $13.56 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup analyst Vikram Bagri downgraded NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) from Neutral to Sell and cut the price target from $46 to $37.5. NuScale Power shares closed at $44.21 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
