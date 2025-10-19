Maye Musk Says She Only 'Lasted' Until 11 PM At Elon's Saturday Meetings, Agrees With Trump's AI Czar No One Works Harder Than Her Son

Maye Musk shared insights into her son and Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk‘s work habits, emphasizing his dedication. In a social media post on Sunday, she recounted attending his Saturday meetings, which featured diverse and passionate groups every hour.

Maye Musk Says, ‘I Only Lasted Until 11 PM’

She noted on X that while the meetings were captivating, she could only last until 11 p.m. Maye Musk described her son’s hourly meetings as “fascinating and mesmerizing.”



David Sacks Doesn’t Know Anybody Who Works As Hard As Elon Musk

Maye Musk was reacting to a video clip featuring the Trump administration’s Crypto and AI Czar, David Sacks, in conversation with Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff at “Dreamforce 2025,” an annual company event held from October 14–16, 2025, in San Francisco, California.

Sacks told Benioff about Elon Musk’s working style, “He still works incredibly hard. I visited him recently as well and I think I left around midnight and he was still going. I think he must have gone until 2 a.m. or something.”

“I don’t know anybody who works as hard as him,” said Sacks.”

Maye Musk’s tweet offers a glimpse into Elon’s intense work schedule, which often extends late into the night. This dedication aligns with Elon’s well-documented commitment to his work, as he frequently discusses his long hours and the importance of hard work in achieving success.

Elon Musk Emphasizes Working ‘Super Hard’

Elon Musk’s work ethic has been a topic of discussion for years. In a 2014 commencement speech, he emphasized the importance of working “super hard,” sharing anecdotes from his early career. His approach is simple: working more hours than others leads to greater accomplishments. This philosophy has been a driving force behind his success with companies like Tesla and SpaceX. A recent Benzinga article highlighted Elon’s belief that working 100 hours a week allows him to achieve twice as much as those working 50 hours.

Not Only Musk, Even Jensen Huang Is ‘Hardcore’

The Tesla CEO’s dedication to work often blurs the lines between his professional and personal life. In an interview with BBC North America’s tech reporter, he mentioned being “swarmed by men” at parties who want to discuss projects, making it difficult to trust people. This relentless work ethic is not unique to Elon; it echoes sentiments shared by other tech leaders like Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who described his own intense work routine as “hardcore.”

