Morgan Stanley, T1 Energy, Bunge Global, Bank of America And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 300 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) rose sharply during Monday's session after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

The company reported third-quarter earnings per share of $4.08, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $3.96. Quarterly sales of $1.147 billion (+6.2% year over year) outpaced the Street view of $1.137 billion.

Morgan Stanley shares jumped 6.8% to $165.90 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) shares jumped 67% to $9.13 after the company announced new VDR contract wins with leading hyperscalers and updated its Q3 financial outlook.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) gained 26.8% to $5.64.

T1 Energy Inc. (NYSE:TE) gained 26% to $5.04 after the company announced it signed a multi-year agreement with Nextracker for the supply of advance solar panel frames.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) rose 24.6% to $25.08 after the company announced September production and operations update.

Blaize Holdings, Inc . (NASDAQ:BZAI) gained 24% to $6.21.

HCM II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HOND) gained 22.7% to $30.67.

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) rose 15.4% to $52.73.

Fluence Energy, Inc . (NYSE:FLNC) rose 15% to $21.22.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) gained 14.7% to $14.41.

Centrus Energy Corp . (NYSE:LEU) jumped 14.1% to $452.04.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) rose 13.8% to $6.70.

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) gained 12.7% to $92.85 after President Trump yesterday announced that the US is considering terminating business with China related to cooking oil. The company plans to announce four segments from Q3 related to soybeans, sofseeds, oilseeds and grain.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) rose 12.5% to $39.40.

Hut 8 Corp . (NASDAQ:HUT) gained 11% to $55.34.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) gained 8.5% to $57.40.

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK) gained 8.5% to $138.24.

(NASDAQ:SNDK) gained 8.5% to $138.24. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rose 5.2% to $52.67 following upbeat third-quarter results.

