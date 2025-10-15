Synovus Financial Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will release earnings results for the third quarter, after the closing bell on Wednesday, Oct. 15.

Analysts expect the Columbus, Georgia-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share, up from $1.23 per share in the year-ago period. Synovus Financial projects quarterly revenue of $603.18 million, compared to $564.72 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 24, Pinnacle and Synovus announced an $8.6 billion all-stock merger.

Shares of Synovus Financial gained 3.6% to close at $47.84 on Tuesday.

Truist Securities analyst David Smith maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $58 to $56 on Sept. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Brady Gailey downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform and decreased the price target from $65 to $50 on Aug. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Stephens & Co. analyst Russell Gunther maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $60 to $54 on July 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Barclays analyst Jared Shaw maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target of $70 to $65 on July 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

DA Davidson analyst Gary Tenner maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $60 to $63 on July 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%

