Helen Of Troy Analysts Cut Their Forecasts Following Q2 Earnings

Helen Of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) reported a sharp 51% drop in second-quarter adjusted earnings per share and warned of persistent cost pressures and tariff-related disruptions that are expected to weigh on results for the rest of fiscal 2026.

Adjusted earnings per share tumbled 51.2% year-over-year (Y/Y) to 59 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 53 cents. Quarterly sales declined 8.9% Y/Y to $431.8 million, beating the street view of $418.8 million.

The company expects a third-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.55-$1.80, which is below the analyst estimate of $1.98. For fiscal year 2026, the company sees adjusted EPS of $3.75-$4.25 versus the street view of $4.58 and sales of $1.739 billion-$1.780 billion versus consensus of $1.750 billion.

Helen Of Troy shares fell 0.2% to $20.66 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Helen Of Troy following earnings announcement.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Susan Anderson maintained Helen Of Troy with a Hold and lowered the price target from $26 to $23.

UBS analyst Peter Grom maintained the stock with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $27 to $25.

Photo via Shutterstock