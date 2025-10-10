Analysts
October 10, 2025 9:25 AM 1 min read

This Aptiv Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • BTIG analyst Jeet Mukherjee initiated coverage on Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (AMEX:CATX) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $14. Perspective Therapeutics shares closed at $3.86 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann initiated coverage on Acuren Corporation (NYSE:TIC) with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $15. Acuren shares closed at $13.33 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies analyst Roger Song initiated coverage on Gyre Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:GYRE) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $16. Gyre Therapeutics shares closed at $7.15 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Citigroup analyst Michael Ward initiated coverage on Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $109. Aptiv shares closed at $82.71 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jones Trading analyst Josh Sullivan initiated coverage on FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $306. FTAI Aviation shares closed at $169.38 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying APTV stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
APTV Logo
APTVAptiv PLC
$83.100.47%
Overview
CATX Logo
CATXPerspective Therapeutics Inc
$4.075.44%
FTAI Logo
FTAIFTAI Aviation Ltd
$170.750.81%
GYRE Logo
GYREGyre Therapeutics Inc
$7.383.22%
TIC Logo
TICAcuren Corp
$13.33-%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved