This Aptiv Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- BTIG analyst Jeet Mukherjee initiated coverage on Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (AMEX:CATX) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $14. Perspective Therapeutics shares closed at $3.86 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann initiated coverage on Acuren Corporation (NYSE:TIC) with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $15. Acuren shares closed at $13.33 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Roger Song initiated coverage on Gyre Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:GYRE) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $16. Gyre Therapeutics shares closed at $7.15 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup analyst Michael Ward initiated coverage on Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $109. Aptiv shares closed at $82.71 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jones Trading analyst Josh Sullivan initiated coverage on FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $306. FTAI Aviation shares closed at $169.38 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
