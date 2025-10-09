tilray brands logo on phone screen
October 9, 2025 10:14 AM 2 min read

Tilray Brands Posts Upbeat Results, Joins Byrna Technologies, Delta Air Lines And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling around 100 points on Thursday.

Shares of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) rose sharply during Thursday's session after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Tilray Brands posted adjusted earnings of $0.00 per share, beating market expectations of a loss of $0.02 per share. The company's sales came in at $209.501 million versus estimates of $204.549 million.

Tilray Brands shares jumped 30% to $2.2397 on Thursday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:DGNX) surged 23% to $38.13 after jumping 28% on Wednesday.
  • NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ:NVX) gained 22.3% to $2.3650.
  • Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML) rose 19.2% to $14.07.
  • Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) gained 18.5% to $16.29. DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) and Serve Robotics announced a new multi-year strategic partnership to roll out autonomous robot deliveries across the U.S.
  • POMDOCTOR LIMITED (NASDAQ:POM) gained 17.1% to $4.7206.
  • Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) rose 16.6% to $54.23 after the company announced it will be acquired by Novo Nordisk for up to $5.2 billion.
  • Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) gained 15.8% to $26.42 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly EPS results.
  • Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) rose 11.3% to $46.19.
  • UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) gained 10.5% to $17.22. According to Fortune, UiPath is shifting from traditional Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to “agentic” automation, embedding AI agents for complex tasks and strengthening its platform through strategic collaborations, including a ChatGPT connector with OpenAI.
  • Energy Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:UUUU) rose 9.9% to $19.76.
  • Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) jumped 7.9% to $98.94.
  • ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) gained 7.8% to $93.29.
  • TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) gained 7.6% to $13.25.
  • Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) rose 6.1% to $60.60 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised FY25 EPS outlook.

Photo via Shutterstock

