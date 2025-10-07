On Tuesday, major U.S. indices closed lower, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipping 0.2% to 46,602.98, the S&P 500 falling nearly 0.4% to 6,714.59, and the Nasdaq dropping about 0.7% to 22,788.36.



These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day.

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET)

POET Technologies shares climbed 23.51%, closing at $7.88. The stock reached an intraday high of $8.13 and a low of $6.47, with a 52-week range between $3.10 and $8.13. The stock climbed 7.9% to $8.50.

POET Technologies announced on Tuesday that it had closed a non-brokered private placement with a single institutional investor, raising US$75 million through the sale of 13.6 million shares and accompanying warrants — the largest investment in the company's history. The proceeds were earmarked for corporate development, R&D expansion, and scaling its AI-related light source business.

Oracle Corp (NASDAQ:ORCL)

Oracle’s stock fell 2.52%, ending the day at $284.24. The stock fluctuated between $293.22 and $271 during the session, with a 52-week range from $118.86 to $345.72.

The decline followed reports of financial challenges related to renting Nvidia chips, resulting in a nearly $100 million loss last quarter. The company’s gross profit margin from these rentals averaged around 16% over the past year, as detailed in recent reports.

NUBURU Inc. (NYSE:BURU)

Nuburu’s stock soared 86.27%, closing at $0.48. The stock’s intraday range was $0.50 to $0.30, with a 52-week high of $1.60 and a low of $0.12. In the after-hours trading, the stock spiked 24.5% to $0.59.

The surge followed the announcement of its defense subsidiary’s acquisition of Orbit S.r.l., an Italian software firm. This strategic move marks Nuburu’s expansion into defense software, enhancing its mission assurance capabilities.

Galecto Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO)

Galecto’s stock skyrocketed 383.02%, closing at $17.92. The stock hit an intraday high of $31.70 and a low of $16.40, with a 52-week range of $2.01 to $31.70. The rally in the stock cooled down in the after-hours trading, with shares declining 25.6% to $13.33.

Galecto shares surged sharply on Tuesday, trading over 60 times their average volume despite the absence of any company news, hinting at speculative activity. The biotech firm, which ended June 2025 with $10.2 million in cash, said it expects to fund operations through 2026 but will need additional capital for its cancer and liver disease programs, including GB3226 and GB1211.

TMC The Metals Company (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC The Metals Company shares rose 20.21%, closing at $9.28. The stock’s intraday high was $9.55, with a low of $7.96, and a 52-week range from $0.72 to $9.55.

The rally was fueled by the Trump administration’s investments in the metals sector, sparking interest in rare earths and battery metals.

