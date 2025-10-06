Abercrombie & Fitch Shutterstock
October 6, 2025 9:07 AM 2 min read

This Abercrombie & Fitch Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • B of A Securities analyst Sara Senatore downgraded Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) from Neutral to Underperform and lowered the price target from $148 to $86. Shake Shack shares closed at $96.79 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss downgraded Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) from Overweight to Neutral and announced a $26 price target. Bath & Body Works shares closed at $25.88 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) from Overweight to Neutral and announced a $103 price target. Abercrombie & Fitch shares closed at $84.48 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities analyst Sara Senatore downgraded Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $62 to $50. Papa John’s shares closed at $47.34 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Citigroup analyst Filippo Falorni downgraded The Boston Beer Company, Inc (NYSE:SAM) from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $255 to $235. Boston Beer shares closed at $226.76 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

