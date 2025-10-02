October 2, 2025 2:49 PM 1 min read

This Nike Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Keybanc analyst Ashley Owens upgraded the rating for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) from Sector Weight to Overweight and announced a $90 price target. Nike shares closed at $74.20 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) from Underweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $95 to $130. C.H. Robinson shares closed at $132.66 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Deutsche Bank analyst Richa Harnain upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $43 to $53. Knight-Swift shares closed at $38.94 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HSBC analyst Rajesh Kumar upgraded the rating for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) from Hold to Buy and announced a $70 price target. Novo Nordisk shares closed at $59.17 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Citigroup analyst Patrick Cunningham upgraded Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $47 to $53. Celanese shares closed at $42.35 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

