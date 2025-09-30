This Meta Platforms Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Evercore ISI Group analyst Amit Daryanani initiated coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $175. CoreWeave shares closed at $122.52 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- CICC analyst Zijie Yang initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $272. Take-Two Interactive shares closed at $259.96 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird analyst Ben Kallo initiated coverage on Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $11. Array Technologies shares closed at $8.07 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HSBC analyst Adithya Metuku initiated coverage on Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $127. Lam Research shares closed at $131.09 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho analyst Lloyd Walmsley initiated coverage on Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $925. Meta shares closed at $743.40 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
