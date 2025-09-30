screen showing Dow Jones graph
September 30, 2025 10:53 AM 2 min read

Dow Falls Over 100 Points; Paychex Shares Fall After Q1 Results

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Tuesday.

Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.26% to 46,195.25 while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 22,544.07. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.17% to 6,649.65.

Check This Out: Top 2 Energy Stocks You May Want To Dump This Month

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Health care shares jumped by 0.8% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, energy stocks fell by 1.7%.

Top Headline

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) stock fell around 4% on Tuesday after the company reported fiscal first-quarter 2026 results.

The company reported sales growth of 17% year-over-year (Y/Y) to $1.540 billion, topping the analyst consensus estimate of $1.538 billion. Adjusted EPS of $1.22 beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.21.

Paychex raised fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance (from $5.40-$5.50) to $5.43-$5.53 (compared to $5.45 analyst consensus estimate).

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:ZYBT) shares shot up 70% to $3.72.
  • Shares of Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) got a boost, surging 62% to $0.5898 after reporting fourth-quarter results.
  • Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW) shares were also up, gaining 52% to $1.37 after the company announced its subsidiary Sunrise New Energy Material was granted U.S. Patent No. US 12,371,341 B2, titled “Preparation Method of an Anode Material for Lithium-Ion Batteries.”

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA) shares dropped 45% to $4.6888.
  • Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY) were down 13% to $1.35.
  • Mingteng International Corporation Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEN) was down, falling 34% to $4.1002.
  • Commodities

    In commodity news, oil traded down 1.8% to $62.33 while gold traded up 0.5% at $3,875.40.

Silver traded down 0.4% to $46.825 on Tuesday, while copper fell 0.5% to $4.8680.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.2%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.8%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.4%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.2% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.3% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.25%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 0.87%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 0.52% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.12%.

Economics

  • The Dallas Fed’s general business activity index fell 12 points to a reading of -5.6 in September.
  • U.S. job openings rose by 19,000 to 7.227 million in August, from a revised 7.208 million reading in the previous month.
  • The Chicago Business Barometer declined to 40.6 in September from 41.5 in the previous month, compared to market expectations of 43.
  • The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index increased 1.8% year-over-year in July.
  • The FHFA house price index declined by 0.1% from the previous month in July.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
BENF Logo
BENFBeneficient
$0.586960.4%
Overview
EPOW Logo
EPOWSunrise New Energy Co Ltd
$1.3853.5%
MTEN Logo
MTENMingteng International Corp Inc
$5.99-3.39%
NBY Logo
NBYNovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc
$1.36-42.4%
PAYX Logo
PAYXPaychex Inc
$123.38-4.01%
RAYA Logo
RAYAErayak Power Solution Group Inc
$4.59-46.6%
ZYBT Logo
ZYBTZhengye Biotechnology Holding Ltd
$3.7269.9%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved