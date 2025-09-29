Woman Making $34,000 Says She Has a Rich Boyfriend Who Wants to Do Fun Things She Can't Afford —'I Don't Have the Courage to Tell Him I'm Stressed'

Money doesn't just buy experiences — it can quietly shape how two people connect. A post in the PovertyFinance subreddit captured that tension when one woman admitted she was hiding a major financial truth from her partner.

Her post was titled "My Bf is Rich and Doesn't Know I Am Not." She explained, "My boyfriend makes like 200k (I think — last I asked he made 130k but has gotten a 70k increase since then) I make only 34k. He always wants to do fun things and go out to dinner and he wants me to wear better clothes and invest in hobbies and I just financially cannot."

That gap left her feeling stuck. "We have plans to move in together at the end of the year, but until then I cannot keep up with what he wants to do. Today he argued with me that I never want to do anything, and I dont have the courage to tell him that it’s because I’m stressed about finances."

Don't Miss:

The responses rolled in with a consistent theme: talk to him. One commenter cut to the point: "This is on you. Just talk to him about it." Another echoed the advice with a personal story: "Your only chance is being honest. I used to be broke. Now I have money. If I want to do things with broke people I'm happy to pay for them. If your boyfriend doesn't want to be with you any more after he finds out you aren't well off then you're better off without him."

Others emphasized the timing. "You need to discuss finances before you decide to move in with him," one said. Another added, "If you can't communicate about finances in a relationship it won't go anywhere serious. Just talk to him. If you have a falling out, it's better to do that before moving in."

Some even pointed out how obvious the gap must already be. "How does he NOT know how much less you make?" one asked. "This sort of income inequity would be obvious to a person."

Trending: Backed by $300M+ in Assets and Microsoft's Climate Fund, Farmland LP Opens Vital Farmland III to Accredited Investors

After listening, the woman posted an update. She took the advice and confessed her money worries. His response was reassuring: "There's no point in me working as hard as I do if I have no one to share it. I suggest things with the intention of paying."

That moment cut through her fear — but it also spotlighted a common theme in relationships where income is unbalanced. Even if one partner is willing to cover costs, silence builds tension. Without communication, she thought he saw her reluctance as disinterest, not financial stress.

Research backs up how much is at stake when money talk is avoided. One recent study found finances to be the primary source of conflict in roughly 40% of disagreements reported by people in long-term relationships. Another line of research shows individuals who base their self-worth on financial success report more frequent financial conflicts with their partner and lower relationship satisfaction.

See Also: Shaquille O'Neal Wants People to Take Heart Health Seriously — This AI-ECG Could Make That Easier

Ultimately, money silence in relationships doesn't protect you — it misleads your partner and adds strain.

Her boyfriend's answer suggests he wasn't concerned about her contribution, at least not financially. He wanted to share the experiences his income affords. As one commenter put it, "He literally thinks you're not interested in spending time with him when really you're just broke."

The lesson in this post isn't that dating across income brackets can't work. It's that trying to hide the imbalance only deepens the divide. Her willingness to admit stress, and his reassurance that he intended to pay, reset the relationship. But as more than one commenter reminded her, if you can't openly talk about money, you may not be ready to share a home.

Honesty may not equal financial equality, but it does create clarity. And in relationships, that clarity is worth more than a weekend dinner or another new hobby.

Read Next: Have $100k+ to invest? Charlie Munger says that's the toughest milestone — don't stall now. Get matched with a fiduciary advisor and keep building

Image: Shutterstock