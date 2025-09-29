General Motors To Rally Around 21%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Needham raised Monolithic Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ: MPWR) price target from $820 to $1,025. Needham analyst N. Quinn Bolton maintained a Buy rating. Monolithic Power shares closed at $887.55 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Deutsche Bank raised the price target for Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ: LRCX) from $100 to $150. Deutsche Bank analyst Melissa Weathers upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Lam Research shares closed at $128.33 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BTIG boosted Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE) price target from $42 to $80. BTIG analyst Gregory Lewis maintained a Buy rating. Bloom Energy shares closed at $70.32 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Freedom Capital Markets raised the price target for Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) from $185 to $195. Freedom Capital Markets analyst Nick McKay downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Electronic Arts shares closed at $193.35 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Canaccord Genuity raised the price target for Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ: CIFR) from $12 to $16. Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi maintained a Buy rating. Cipher Mining shares closed at $11.47 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rosenblatt boosted Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: STX) price target from $200 to $250. Rosenblatt analyst Kevin Cassidy maintained a Buy rating. Seagate shares settled at $217.51 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs raised Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) price target from $11 to $12. Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney maintained a Neutral rating. Ford shares closed at $12.01 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rosenblatt raised Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) price target from $90 to $125. Rosenblatt analyst Kevin Cassidy maintained a Buy rating. Western Digital shares closed at $106.88 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs raised the price target for General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) from $70 to $74. Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney maintained a Buy rating. GM shares settled at $61.24 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ: WTW) price target from $366 to $372. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Meyer Shields maintained an Outperform rating. Willis Towers Watson shares closed at $341.89 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying GM stock? Here's what analysts think:
