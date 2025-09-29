This VSE Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Jones Trading analyst Matthew Erdner initiated coverage on GBank Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GBFH) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $55. GBank Financial shares closed at $40.68 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Chardan Capital analyst Rudy Li initiated coverage on Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RVPH) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $2. Reviva Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $0.30 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wolfe Research analyst Louis Raffetto initiated coverage on VSE Corp (NASDAQ: VSEC) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $190. VSE shares closed at $164.48 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Chardan Capital analyst Rudy Li initiated coverage on Alto Neuroscience Inc (NYSE: ANRO) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $15. Alto Neuroscience shares closed at $3.95 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Chardan Capital analyst Rudy Li initiated coverage on Immunic Inc (NASDAQ: IMUX) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $3. Immunic shares closed at $0.94 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
