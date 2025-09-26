Caliber Adds $4 Million In Chainlink But $70 Million In Outflows Endanger Treasury Bet

Caliber Inc. (NASDAQ: CWD) has purchased $4 million in Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK) tokens, expanding its treasury exposure to $10 million, according to a company press release.

Caliber Bets Big On Chainlink Treasury Strategy

The Arizona-based investment platform acquired 183,421 LINK at an average price of $21.81, bringing its total holdings to 467,632 tokens worth about $10.1 million.

The move continues Caliber's Digital Asset Treasury strategy, which focuses on steady accumulation and staking yield.

Caliber CEO Chris Loeffler said Chainlink offers "critical infrastructure that powers the future of finance, DeFi, and tokenized assets," stressing that the company aims to build one of the largest LINK treasuries held by a public company.

Chainlink Reserve Quietly Scoops Up More Tokens

According to the official Chainlink Reserve update on X, the Chainlink Reserve accumulated 47,903 LINK on Sep. 25, bringing total holdings to 371,019 tokens.

The facility uses revenue from Chainlink services to steadily acquire tokens and reduce circulating supply.

Since August, it has purchased LINK worth about $7.5 million.

Read also: Consumers Splurge, Intel, GlobalFoundries, Lilly, Paccar, American Woodmark Benefit From New Tariffs

$70M Weekly Outflows Threaten LINK's Price Stability

LINK Netflows (Source: Coinglass)

Despite institutional accumulation, on-chain data from Coinglass shows LINK saw nearly $11.44 million in net outflows on Sept. 26 alone.

Over the past week, withdrawals have topped $70 million, highlighting persistent selling pressure that has weighed on price stability.

Technical Analysis Points To Fragile Support

LINK Key Fib & Technical Levels (Source: TradingView)

Technical analysis: LINK is trading around $20.40 after breaking down from a multi-week symmetrical triangle pattern.

The failure to hold above the $22.20–$22.50 resistance zone, combined with declining momentum, has shifted bias to the downside.

The token is currently testing the 200-day EMA near $18.70, a critical support level that could decide the next directional move.

A breakdown below this line risks accelerating losses toward $16.00, while deeper selling could expose $14.00 — the base of the summer consolidation range.

On-Balance Volume (OBV) is flat, reflecting muted spot demand despite corporate buying.

Unless LINK regains the 20-day EMA around $20.50, bears are likely to maintain control.

Why It Matters For Investors

Caliber's $10 million allocation makes Chainlink one of the first non-Bitcoin tokens to anchor a public company treasury, underlining its role as critical infrastructure in blockchain markets.

The move comes as LINK faces over $70 million in weekly outflows, creating a rare clash between institutional accumulation and heavy market selling.

If the $18.70 support holds, it could mark the first instance where balance-sheet adoption helps set a structural floor for a non-Bitcoin asset.

For investors, the outcome may determine whether LINK transitions from speculative token to a core building block of decentralized finance and tokenized markets.

Loading... Loading...

Read next:

Image: Shutterstock