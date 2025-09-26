Tesla To Rally Around 3%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Mizuho raised ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) price target from $77 to $86. Mizuho analyst Gabriel Moreen upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. ONE Gas shares closed at $77.54 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup raised the price target for Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) from $13.75 to $24. Citigroup analyst Peter Christiansen upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Riot Platforms shares closed at $16.74 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies cut Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) price target from $141 to $134. Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Duke Energy shares closed at $122.32 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo raised the price target for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) from $80 to $100. Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers maintained an Overweight rating. Pure Storage shares closed at $83.47 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup raised the price target for Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) from $130 to $155. Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz maintained a Neutral rating. Morgan Stanley shares closed at $158.95 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Evercore ISI Group cut CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) price target from $80 to $52. Evercore ISI Group analyst Michael Montani downgraded the stock from Outperform to In-Line. CarMax shares settled at $45.60 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays raised Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) price target from $223 to $267. Barclays analyst Tim Long maintained an Overweight rating. Jabil shares closed at $210.20 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham raised Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) price target from $85 to $100. Needham analyst Mike Cikos maintained a Buy rating. Pure Storage shares closed at $83.47 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Deutsche Bank raised the price target for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) from $345 to $435. Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu maintained a Buy rating. Tesla shares settled at $423.39 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities raised TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) price target from $170 to $180. B of A Securities analyst Ruplu Bhattacharya maintained a Buy rating. TD SYNNEX shares closed at $159.69 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
