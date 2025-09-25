CrowdStrike To Rally Around 26%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Scotiabank cut Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) price target from $55 to $45. Scotiabank analyst Orest Wowkodaw downgraded the stock from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform. Freeport-McMoRan shares closed at $45.36 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Scotiabank raised the price target for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) from $440 to $600. Scotiabank analyst Patrick Colville upgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform. CrowdStrike shares closed at $476.33 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- MoffettNathanson boosted Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) price target from $230 to $295. MoffettNathanson analyst Michael Nathanson maintained a Buy rating. Alphabet shares closed at $247.14 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup raised the price target for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) from $275 to $300. Citigroup analyst Christopher Allen upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. CME shares closed at $264.43 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies raised the price target for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE: AMRC) from $19 to $39. Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Ameresco shares closed at $31.61 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Leerink Partners cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) price target from $458 to $456. Leerink Partners analyst David Risinger upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares settled at $376.62 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BMO Capital raised United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) price target from $25 to $36. BMO Capital analyst Kelly Bania upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. United Natural Foods shares closed at $29.16 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. raised PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ: PEPG) price target from $8 to $12. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Ananda Ghosh maintained a Buy rating. PepGen shares closed at $2.66 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Chardan Capital raised the price target for uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) from $35 to $76. Chardan Capital analyst Daniil Gataulin maintained a Buy rating. uniQure shares settled at $47.50 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BTIG raised Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNPR) price target from $87 to $104. BTIG analyst Jeet Mukherjee maintained a Buy rating. Monopar Therapeutics shares closed at $73.04 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying CRWD stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CMECME Group Inc
$266.200.67%
CRWDCrowdStrike Holdings Inc
$476.500.04%
FCXFreeport-McMoRan Inc
$38.000.88%
GOOGLAlphabet Inc
$244.38-1.12%
MNPRMonopar Therapeutics Inc
$75.002.68%
PEPGPepGen Inc
$6.36139.1%
QUREuniQure NV
$51.628.68%
UNFIUnited Natural Foods Inc
$30.002.88%
VRTXVertex Pharmaceuticals Inc
$379.730.82%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.