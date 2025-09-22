This Sarepta Therapeutics Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Barclays analyst Eddie Kim upgraded Helmerich & Payne, Inc . HP from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $17 to $25. Helmerich & Payne shares closed at $20.54 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

UBS analyst Alex Kramm upgraded the rating for FactSet Research Systems Inc . FDS from Neutral to Buy but lowered the price target from $480 to $425. FactSet Research shares closed at $289.15 on Friday.

BMO Capital analyst Kostas Biliouris upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc . SRPT from Market Perform to Outperform and maintained the price target of $50. Sarepta Therapeutics shares closed at $17.43 on Friday.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Daniel Markowitz upgraded Repligen Corporation RGEN from In-Line to Outperform and raised the price target from $130 to $155. Repligen shares closed at $122.30 on Friday.

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem upgraded the rating for Brinker International, Inc. EAT from Equal-Weight to Overweight and boosted the price target from $165 to $175. Brinker International shares closed at $136.35 on Friday.

