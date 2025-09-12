Applied Materials logo
This Applied Materials Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Goldman Sachs analyst James Quigley downgraded Novartis AG NVS from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $119 to $118. Novartis shares closed at $127.70 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh downgraded Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT from Outperform to Neutral and lowers the price target from $200 to $175. Applied Materials shares closed at $170.15 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman downgraded Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ from Overweight to Equal-Weight and slashed the price target from $202 to $150. Constellation Brands shares closed at $142.98 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Telsey Advisory Group analyst Cristina Fernandez downgraded the rating for RH RH from Outperform to Market Perform and cut the price target from $255 to $220. RH shares closed at $228.12 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities analyst Dimple Gosai downgraded Array Technologies, Inc. ARRY from Neutral to Underperform and cut the price target from $8 to $7. Array Technologies shares closed at $7.85 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

