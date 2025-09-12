This Applied Materials Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Goldman Sachs analyst James Quigley downgraded Novartis AG NVS from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $119 to $118. Novartis shares closed at $127.70 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh downgraded Applied Materials, Inc . AMAT from Outperform to Neutral and lowers the price target from $200 to $175. Applied Materials shares closed at $170.15 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman downgraded Constellation Brands, Inc . STZ from Overweight to Equal-Weight and slashed the price target from $202 to $150. Constellation Brands shares closed at $142.98 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Cristina Fernandez downgraded the rating for RH RH from Outperform to Market Perform and cut the price target from $255 to $220. RH shares closed at $228.12 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

B of A Securities analyst Dimple Gosai downgraded Array Technologies, Inc. ARRY from Neutral to Underperform and cut the price target from $8 to $7. Array Technologies shares closed at $7.85 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

