Maze Therapeutics, Opendoor Technologies, Oxford Industries, VNET Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 100 points on Thursday.

Shares of Maze Therapeutics, Inc. MAZE rose sharply during Thursday's session after the company reported clinical results from its Phase 1 healthy volunteer study of MZE782. The company secured $150 million in oversubscribed private placement.

Maze Therapeutics shares jumped 47.7% to $23.67 on Thursday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Opendoor Technologies Inc . OPEN shares jumped 53.2% to $8.98 after the company announced that Kaz Nejatian was appointed chief executive officer and that co-founders Keith Rabois and Eric Wu are returning to the board of directors.

