Tesla Optimus Rival Unitree Robotics Targets $7 Billion Shanghai IPO With Alibaba-Tencent Backing: Report

China’s Unitree Robotics is pursuing a $7 billion valuation for its initial public offering, positioning itself as a potential market leader in humanoid robotics technology as Beijing accelerates investment in advanced manufacturing.

Strategic High-Profile Backing

Unitree’s founder, Wang Xingxing, attended a rare meeting with President Xi Jinping in February alongside DeepSeek executives, signaling government support for the robotics sector.

The company secured backing from tech giants Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA and Tencent Holdings Ltd. TCEHY, plus automaker Geely Holding Group in June.

The Hangzhou-based company plans to list on Shanghai’s STAR Market in the fourth quarter of 2025, Reuters reported, citing sources.

Market Position And Competition Advantage

Unitree sold 23,700 robot units in 2024 at $2,700 each, significantly undercutting Boston Dynamics‘ $74,500 Spot robot. ARK Invest Chief Futurist Brett Winton noted this pricing strategy gives Chinese firms a “data advantage” over U.S. competitors, including Tesla Inc. TSLA, Figure AI and Apptronik Inc.

“Quadruped fleets should provide strategically valuable data for humanoid robot programs,” Winton said, highlighting a strategic gap in U.S. robotics portfolios.

Financial Performance And Valuation Jump

The IPO valuation represents a sharp increase from Unitree’s 12 billion yuan ($1.7 billion) value in July 2024. Wang reported annual revenue exceeding 1 billion yuan, with the company already achieving profitability, according to the report.

Founded in 2016, Unitree has captured global attention with viral videos showing human-like robot capabilities, including walking, climbing, and load-carrying. The company leads production and sales in China’s robotics sector, serving universities and entertainment venues nationwide.

Onshore IPO proceeds totaled $7 billion through 2025, up 40% year-over-year as Chinese exchanges experience gradual revival after regulatory tightening.

Unitree’s listing would rank among the largest domestic tech IPOs in recent years, supporting Beijing’s technology self-sufficiency initiatives amid ongoing Sino-U.S. trade tensions.

