Person holding mobile phone with logo of Miami International Securities Exchange (MIAX) on screen in front of web page. Focus on phone display.
September 8, 2025 10:58 AM 2 min read

Miami International Rides Tech Edge To $345 Million IPO: Analysts See Upside In Options Overhaul

by Priya Nigam Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Miami International Holdings Inc MIAX raised $345 million in its U.S. initial public offering in mid-August.

Here are some analysts who began coverage of the stock.

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

Rosenblatt Securities: Miami International is "reinventing the US options market" and its market share has expanded from 7% in 2015 to 16% in 2025, since its competitors has held back by their "legacy technology and less flexible corporate structures," Brendler said in his initiation note. The company reached 17% market share last quarter, driven by its innovations, relationships with leading market makers, and secular tailwinds, he added.

"In our view, the company’s remarkable success has been due to a combination of superior technology, product innovation, and market tailwinds — all of which we expect to continue," the analyst wrote. Several factors can help the company sustain around 20% revenue growth and substantial margin expansion, he further stated.

JPMorgan: Miami International has built a leading "multi-listed options exchange" from scratch and has leveraged price and technology to gain share in a highly competitive market, Worthington said. The company is also investing in futures, proprietary options, equities, and cryptocurrencies, he added.

Industry option volumes have grown at a CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 15% over the last five years and this trend could continue, the analyst stated. While Miami International's margins have been lower than peers, there are opportunities to improve profitability as the company scales, he further commented.

MIAX Price Action: Shares of Miami International Holdings had risen by 1.10% to $35.38 at the time of publication on Monday.

Now Read:

Image: Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
MIAX Logo
MIAXMiami International Holdings Inc
$36.103.29%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
9.19
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Beat the Market With Our Free Pre-Market Newsletter
Enter your email to get Benzinga's ultimate morning update: The PreMarket Activity Newsletter
Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved