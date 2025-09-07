Trump Deploys F-35s, Escalates Caribbean Military Presence After Strike On Venezuelan Cartel

The Trump administration is deploying 10 F-35 fighter jets to Puerto Rico following escalating concerns that Venezuela, acting as a Russian proxy state, is facilitating massive drug trafficking operations into the United States.

Venezuela A Russian Proxy?

Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) defended the administration’s Caribbean escalation, stating Venezuela has become “a puppet state for Russia” and is “seemingly willing to fight a proxy war with the United States in the Western Hemisphere,” according to The Hill report.

“Russia is using Venezuela to move a massive amount of fentanyl and drugs” across U.S. borders, Perry told NewsNation, calling these operations “acts of war.” The Pennsylvania Republican emphasized that “we have a duty to protect our citizens” and warned that “America’s going to protect its borders.”

Perry’s comments highlight the administration’s rationale for military action, framing drug trafficking as a national security threat requiring a decisive response.

Deadly Strike Triggers Military Buildup

On Tuesday, President Trump stated that U.S. military forces conducted a “kinetic attack” that resulted in the deaths of 11 members of Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan criminal group classified as a foreign terrorist organization. The operation took place in international waters as the individuals were allegedly moving drugs toward the U.S.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned additional operations would follow. “Anyone else trafficking in those waters who we know is a designated narco-terrorist will face the same fate,” he stated.

Venezuelan Military Response Escalates Tensions

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro declared “maximum preparedness” against what he called “criminal and bloody threats.” The Pentagon reported two Venezuelan aircraft flew provocatively close to U.S. Navy vessels on Thursday.

The F-35 deployment to Puerto Rico, scheduled for late next week, represents a significant escalation in counter-narcotics operations targeting Russian-Venezuelan drug trafficking networks.

